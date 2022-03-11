EPA's Ozone Proposal Cracks Down On Upwind Air Pollution

By Keith Goldberg (March 11, 2022, 4:38 PM EST) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Friday proposed tighter controls on nitrogen oxide emissions from power plants and other industrial facilities in upwind states to help downwind states meet national ozone limits. The proposed rule would set nitrogen oxide, or NOx, emissions budgets for fossil fuel power plants in 25 upwind states that require them to participate in an emissions-trading program under the EPA's Cross-State Air Pollution Rule starting in 2023. The proposed rule would also set NOx limits for a slew of other industrial sources in 23 states as early as 2026. The EPA's proposal enforces the Clean Air Act's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS