4 More BigLaw Firms Close Offices In Russia

White & Case and Dechert said "after careful consideration" they decided to close their Moscow offices and will continue to support their people in the country, with Dechert offering relocation assistance "where possible."
"We remain deeply concerned about the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine," a Dechert spokesperson said in a statement Friday. "We thank our team for all their contributions and will support them through this transition."
In addition, White & Case said it has donated $1 million to the Ukrainian Red Cross Society and is matching donations made by its attorneys to select relief organizations.
White & Case attorneys are also offering pro bono assistance to Ukrainian refugees on employment matters and visa applications, according to the firm.
"We are ceasing all representations of Russian and Belarusian state and state-owned entities in accordance with our professional responsibilities, and not accepting any new mandates from Russian and Belarusian state and state-owned entities," a White & Case spokesperson said in a statement Friday.
Debevoise said in a statement that "current circumstances have led us to conclude it is no longer tenable for us to operate in Russia."
"We will wind down in an orderly manner consistent with legal requirements and our professional obligations, and with the safety and security of our Moscow colleagues as our top priority," the firm said.
Hogan Lovells said in a statement Friday afternoon that it has decided it cannot stay open in Russia and will be winding down its operations in Moscow. The firm said that it is supporting the people of Ukraine through charitable organizations, humanitarian aid and pro bono legal advice.
"We deeply care about, and value, our colleagues in Russia and our focus is on their safety and wellbeing," Hogan Lovells said.
Meanwhile, Baker McKenzie, one of the BigLaw firms still operating in Russia, said in a statement Friday that it is reviewing its presence and operations in Russia and related client work.
"We confirm that, irrespective of sanctions, we will not act for any individuals or entities that are controlled by, or directly linked to, the Russian state and/or current regime, whether that work is in Russia or elsewhere in the world," the firm said. "We will not accept any new mandates that fall into this broad category, and subject to our legal and professional obligations, we will wind down any such existing work."
Baker McKenzie said it is "doing everything possible" to aid colleagues and their families in Ukraine including by providing accommodation, transportation and financial assistance.
Other BigLaw firms that have closed their Moscow offices include Winston & Strawn LLP, Baker Botts LLP, Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP, Herbert Smith Freehills LLP, Clifford Chance LLP and Allen & Overy LLP.
--Editing by Stephen Berg.
Update: This article has been updated to include that Hogan Lovells is closing its Moscow office.
