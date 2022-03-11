Nigeria Loses Round In $10B Award Enforcement Suit

By Caroline Simson (March 11, 2022, 4:00 PM EST) -- Nigeria has lost its bid to secure an early exit from litigation to enforce a $10 billion arbitral award against it after the D.C. Circuit ruled Friday that an order from the country's courts setting the award aside "has no bearing" on the district court's jurisdiction. The circuit court panel ruled that Nigeria was trying to raise a sovereign immunity defense too early in the case, saying the issue being raised by the country is properly addressed during the merits stage. The decision is a win for engineering firm Process and Industrial Developments Ltd., which won the award five years ago...

