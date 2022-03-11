ICE Annual Report Hails Immigration Enforcement Changes

By Mike LaSusa (March 11, 2022, 5:00 PM EST) -- The acting head of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement trumpeted changes to the agency's enforcement strategy in an annual report released Friday that showed year-over-year declines in immigration arrests and deportations. Despite a nearly 30% drop in immigration arrests and a roughly 70% drop in removals, acting ICE Director Tae Johnson hailed the agency's work during fiscal year 2021, saying recent policy changes had contributed to a fairer enforcement regime. "I have every confidence ICE will continue to maintain its mission focus and achieve operational successes, while ushering in fresh organizational changes in the coming fiscal year," Johnson said in a...

