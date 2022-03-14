Immigration Judges Must Rule If Asylum Cases Are Frivolous

By Mike LaSusa (March 14, 2022, 6:07 PM EDT) -- Immigration judges must decide whether an asylum application was frivolous if the government argues it was, a split Board of immigration Appeals ruled Friday, sending a Yemeni man's case back to a judge who had avoided making such a determination. The majority of the three-judge panel said the ruling marks the board's first precedential decision on if immigration judges have to decide whether an asylum seeker filed a frivolous application if the U.S. Department of Homeland Security argues they did. The Immigration and Nationality Act permanently bars asylum-seekers from getting relief under the law if they're found to have submitted a...

