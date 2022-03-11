Texas Appeals Court Won't Revive Walmart's Bid To Ax IP Suit

By Jasmin Jackson (March 11, 2022, 6:23 PM EST) -- A Texas appellate panel said it won't reverse a trial court decision that refused to boot a trade secrets suit filed against Walmart over mobile payment technology, finding that the big-box retailer's appellate petition was doomed by procedural errors. The Sixth Court of Appeals in Texarkana, Texas, said Thursday that it would not overturn a lower court ruling that blocked Walmart Inc. from escaping a trade secrets suit lodged by software developer Fintiv Inc. over technology used to create Walmart Pay — the retailer's mobile e-commerce platform. According to the panel, Walmart "failed to comply" with a court procedure that required...

