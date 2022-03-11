Fed. Circ. Flushes Drain Device Patent

By Andrew Karpan (March 11, 2022, 8:50 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit backed a ruling Friday from the Patent Trial and Appeal Board that threw out a patent covering a device for unclogging drains, agreeing with the board that a similar device designed in 1906 already covered it. Down the drain goes a patent once issued to a Minnesota inventor named Eugene Luoma and asserted by Cobra Products Inc., a New Jersey company to which luoma licensed the product. Cobra had sued a rival called G.T. Water Products Inc. for patent infringement, and G.T. Water challenged the patent's validity back in 2012 through a process called an inter partes reexamination petition....

