Moderna's Top Lawyer Saw Pay Near $11.5M Last Year

By Michele Gorman (March 11, 2022, 4:38 PM EST) -- Moderna Inc. paid legal chief Shannon Thyme Klinger, who joined the COVID-19 vaccine provider less than a year ago, close to $11.5 million in 2021, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing Wednesday. Klinger, 50, last year made about $381,000 in base salary and $10 million in stock and option awards as chief legal officer, according to the proxy statement. Her compensation also included $344,000 in nonequity incentive plan pay and a $250,000 bonus. She could not immediately be reached for comment Friday, nor did the company respond to a request for comment. Last year, Klinger left her post...

