Deutsche Bank Says It Violated $80M Deal With DOJ

By Dean Seal (March 11, 2022, 6:12 PM EST) -- Deutsche Bank disclosed Friday that it has been found in violation of a deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice due to "untimely reporting" of whistleblower allegations regarding a bank subsidiary's ESG disclosures. In its annual report, the German bank said it was notified on Feb. 28 that the DOJ had found it to have breached the terms of its January 2021 deal with the DOJ, which included a nearly $80 million fine and tentatively resolved allegations that Deutsche bribed consultants in Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi and Italy. Deutsche said it has agreed to extend an existing compliance monitorship...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS