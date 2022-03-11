Brand Battles: Grammy Org. Sounds Off On Namesake Booze

By Tiffany Hu (March 11, 2022, 6:52 PM EST) -- In Law360's latest roundup of new actions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, the Recording Academy is fighting an application for "Grammy's" liqueur and whiskey, citing the Grammy Awards — plus three other cases you need to know about. Facing The Music The National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences, the group that hosts the Grammy Awards, went to the board on Tuesday to stop a California company from registering the word "Grammy's" as a trademark for liqueurs, including cream and coffee-based, whiskey, and alcoholic cordials. The Recording Academy said that Beverly Hills-based Indbeverages LLC's application was "nearly identical" to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS