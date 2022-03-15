Ex-Quinn Emanuel Leader Among New Cooley Antitrust Hires

By Justin Wise (March 15, 2022, 4:02 PM EDT) -- Cooley LLP has added two partners to its competition bench, the Bay Area-headquartered firm announced Tuesday, including the former chair of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP's antitrust investigations and government enforcement practice. Ethan Glass joins the firm's Washington, D.C., office following six years in private practice at Quinn Emanuel. Before that, Glass served in the U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division, including as an assistant chief in the litigation section. There he spearheaded multiple agency actions, one of which led to General Electric backing out of a $3.3 billion sale of its appliance business. Cooley's London office, meanwhile, added a former...

