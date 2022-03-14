Auburn Instructors Escape Students' Field Trip Death Suit

By Mike Curley (March 14, 2022, 3:34 PM EDT) -- The Alabama Supreme Court has ruled that three Auburn University faculty members have immunity as state agents in a suit alleging the instructors failed to protect students during a geological field exercise, which led to two students being struck by a car. In an opinion filed Friday, the state justices affirmed summary judgments in favor of John Hawkins, Charles Savrda, and Mark Steltenpohl in a pair of suits by Caitlin Elizabeth Hood, the personal representative of Nicholas Lawrence Hood's estate, and Howard Cole Burton. According to the suit, Burton and Nicholas Hood were students in a field-camp course offered by the...

