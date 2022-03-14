Florida's 'Remain in Mexico' Case Must Proceed, Judge Rules

By Max Jaeger (March 14, 2022, 5:56 PM EDT) -- A Florida lawsuit assailing President Joe Biden's repeal of the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" policy cannot wait for the Supreme Court to rule on a similar challenge, a federal judge said Friday, citing the alleged harm caused by "illegal immigrants" who are "flooding" into the country. Texas and Missouri sued the Biden administration in April after it repealed the policy, which requires tens of thousands of asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico while their immigration claims are processed. Florida followed suit in September. The federal government wanted the Florida case paused while the high court considered the other states' case, but U.S....

