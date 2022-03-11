Jury Rejects Sex Bias Claim Against U. Of Miami

By Nathan Hale (March 11, 2022, 2:57 PM EST) -- A Florida federal jury returned a verdict Friday rejecting the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's claims that the University of Miami paid a female professor about $28,000 less than a male colleague for the same work based on her gender. Jurors concluded Friday that the gender of a political science professor was not a motivating factor in the University of Miami's decision to pay her less than the department's current chair. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File) At the end of a week-long trial in Miami, jurors found that political science professor Louise Davidson-Schmich and Gregory Koger, the current chair of the private...

