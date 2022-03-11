USDA Wants Input On Competition For Agricultural Supplies

By Matthew Perlman (March 11, 2022, 7:58 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture launched a public inquiry Friday calling for information and comments from farmers about the markets for seeds, fertilizer and other crop inputs to address concerns about competition in the agricultural supply chain. The USDA issued a request for information asking about the effect on farmers stemming from the market power held by suppliers of fertilizer, seeds and other agricultural inputs, as well as the ability of farmers to access retail channels. The move is part of the Biden administration's efforts to strengthen domestic supply chains and to boost competition across the economy. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack...

