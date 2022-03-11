GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

By Sue Reisinger (March 11, 2022, 4:23 PM EST) -- Public companies may soon have new rules on disclosing climate-related data, and U.S. regulators have been ordered to take a close look at the potential for using digital currency — which could have a wide-ranging impact. These are some of the stories in corporate legal news you may have missed in the past week. SEC Sets March 21 Vote On Climate Change Disclosure Plan In a move much anticipated by in-house counsel, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has scheduled a March 21 meeting to vote on its rule proposal to create a new climate-related disclosure framework for SEC-registered companies, according...

