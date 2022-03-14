How 2 Years In BigLaw Changed Judge Jackson's Career Path

By Jimmy Hoover (March 14, 2022, 10:05 AM EDT) -- After clerking for Justice Stephen Breyer, a young Ketanji Brown Jackson went to Boston to work as an associate for the firm Goodwin Procter LLP. Two years and countless billable hours later, she knew BigLaw's partnership ladder wasn't for her and set out on a different legal path that could now lead to a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court. Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, shown here on Feb. 25, has been nominated to take Justice Stephen Breyer's place on the U.S. Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) The 51-year-old D.C. Circuit judge, who could now replace Justice Breyer, is being touted by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS