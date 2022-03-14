Dentist Convicted Of Breaking Patients' Teeth In Fraud Scam

By Ivan Moreno (March 14, 2022, 4:34 PM EDT) -- Federal jurors have convicted a Wisconsin dentist of fraud in what prosecutors said was a scheme to intentionally damage patients' teeth to get insurance companies to pay for thousands of unnecessary crowns. Scott Charmoli billed insurers for more than $4.2 million for crowns from 2016 to 2019, prosecutors said during a trial that concluded Thursday. Jurors convicted Charmoli on five counts of health care fraud and two counts of making false statements. He was acquitted on two counts of health care fraud. An insurance executive who testified during the trial said Charmoli was in the 95th percentile of Wisconsin dentists who...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS