Ex-Temple Business Dean Gets 14 Months For Inflating Rating

By Matthew Santoni (March 11, 2022, 6:39 PM EST) -- The former dean of Temple University's business school was sentenced to more than a year in prison for his role in a scheme to inflate the rankings for the school's online and part-time MBA programs in U.S. News & World Report. Moshe Porat, who led the Richard J. Fox School of Business and Management from 1996 until 2018, was sentenced to one year and two months in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine, U.S. Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced Friday. "The defendant conspired to provide false information about Fox programs and students in order to boost its...

