Steel Parts Importers Win New Review Of Duty Evasion Claims

By Grace Dixon (March 14, 2022, 4:22 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade remanded U.S. Customs and Border Protection's finding that two businesses routed steel pipe fittings through Vietnam to duck tariffs, after the government acknowledged critical third-party evidence was left out of the record. CIT Judge Jennifer Choe-Groves ruled on Friday that both companies should have a chance to review and rebut the videos and photographs CBP collected during its investigation into whether the pair were evading anti-dumping duties on finished and unfinished Chinese carbon steel butt-weld pipe fittings. According to court documents, the pair weren't apprised of the evidence until after the agency reached a final...

