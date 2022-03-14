Cloud Giant Gets Green Light For £1.2B Blue Prism Buy

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (March 14, 2022, 3:27 PM GMT) -- A judge gave the green light on Monday for a financial services specialist, SS&C Technologies, to buy U.K. software company Blue Prism for £1.24 billion ($1.62 billion), beating an offer for the firm from Vista Equity Partners. Judge Adam Johnson ruled at the High Court that a vehicle called Bolt Bidco Ltd., which was created by SS&C Technologies for the purpose of the takeover, should be allowed to buy all the share capital in Blue Prism. The court-sanctioned deal replaces an agreement that was already in place, under which Blue Prism agreed to be bought by Vista. Judge Johnson noted in his...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS