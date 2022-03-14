Banks May Be Liable For Push Payment Fraud, Court Rules

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (March 14, 2022, 2:06 PM GMT) -- An appeals court ruled on Monday that banks could be liable if they fail to protect individual customers against push payment fraud, extending the scope of a key legal obligation in a lawsuit against Barclays over a £700,000 ($913,000) scam. The Court of Appeal has revived a customer's lawsuit, ruling that the High Court should not have granted Barclays bank summary judgment. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) The Court of Appeal revived Fiona Philipp's lawsuit against Barclays, ruling that the High Court should not have granted the bank summary judgment. The panel of three judges overturned a conclusion by the lower court that Barclays...

