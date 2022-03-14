Kraft Says Negligent Cleaners Caused Kool-Aid Recall

By Celeste Bott (March 14, 2022, 4:06 PM EDT) -- Food giant Kraft Heinz Foods Co. is pointing the finger for a recent recall of Kool-Aid and other powdered beverage mixes at the maintenance company that cleaned its fructose silos, saying a work light contaminated Kraft's products. In a complaint filed Friday in Illinois federal court, Kraft says it suffered "substantial damages" when Groome Industrial Service Group LLC failed to remove a portable work light from the fructose silo it cleaned at a Kraft manufacturing facility in Delaware. Despite being unable to account for the missing work light, Groome never informed Kraft it was missing and instead told the company the silo...

