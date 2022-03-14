Cooley Snags O'Melveny Partner To Open 2nd LA Office

By James Mills (March 14, 2022, 4:10 PM EDT) -- Cooley LLP will open a second office in Los Angeles and has grabbed an O'Melveny & Myers LLP office managing partner to lead it, the firm announced Monday. John-Paul Motley joins Cooley's public companies practice and will be head of the new downtown Los Angeles office, which is expected to open in the coming months. In the meantime, he will be working out of the firm's Santa Monica office. In the 23 years he was with O'Melveny, Motley was not only managing partner of the Los Angeles office, he also served as the chair of the firm's capital markets practice. He...

