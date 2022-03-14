Scouts Say Ch. 11 Releases Are Critical To Abuse Settlement

By Vince Sullivan (March 14, 2022, 8:55 PM EDT) -- A witness called by the Boy Scouts of America during the first day of its Chapter 11 plan confirmation trial Monday in Delaware said the $2.7 billion settlement called for in the plan is only possible with the third-party releases of nondebtor entities in place. During the videoconference hearing, Boy Scouts of America national executive committee member Devang Desai said the bankruptcy process has always hinged on releases of sexual abuse claims against the nondebtor local scouting councils and charter organizations because without them, the future of Scouting would be in jeopardy. "We have always contemplated and always anticipated that through...

