Nussbaum, Litigator Who Helped Build Wachtell, Dead at 84

By Andrew Strickler (March 14, 2022, 6:38 PM EDT) -- New York attorney Bernard W. Nussbaum, who played a key role in the impeachment investigation of President Richard Nixon and helped build Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz into a legal industry leader, died on Sunday. He was 84. Born on Manhattan's Lower East Side to Polish-born dressmakers, Nussbaum graduated from Columbia University and Harvard Law School before working under then-U.S. Attorney Robert Morgenthau, whom Nussbaum later called an inspiration for his own lifelong interest in public service. Nussbaum was just 28 when he joined the Wachtell firm in 1966, the year after its founding. He later led billion-dollar cases and trials...

