J&J Investor Fights Arbitration Proposal 'Misstatements'

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (March 14, 2022, 7:59 PM EDT) -- A Johnson & Johnson investor seeking to change the company's bylaws regarding the venue for federal securities lawsuits asked a New Jersey federal court for an order forcing the company to let shareholders know the proposal is supported by law, arguing the company has not corrected its prior "misstatements" on the topic. In a motion filed Friday, the Doris Behr 2012 Irrevocable Trust argued it is not enough that the personal care products giant will now let shareholders vote on its proposal that securities lawsuits be sent to arbitration. The trust says the company must counter its previous position disparaging the...

