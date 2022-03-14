Cannabis Tech Co. Agrify Inks $135M In Debt Financing

By Katryna Perera (March 14, 2022, 3:42 PM EDT) -- Burns & Levinson LLP has led Agrify Corp. through a debt financing agreement with an unnamed institutional lender for up to $135 million in a senior secured note facility, the company announced Monday. Agrify, which provides cultivation and extraction solutions to the cannabis industry, said in a press release that the proceeds will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes. An initial funding amount of $65 million will be issued under the note and immediately available to Agrify at closing with the option to draw down the remaining $70 million in two subsequent fundings of $35 million each, according to...

