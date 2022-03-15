Kirkland & Ellis Nabs Hong Kong PE Atty From Ropes & Gray

By Bonnie Eslinger (March 15, 2022, 8:11 PM EDT) -- Kirkland & Ellis LLP has hired a partner specializing in private equity and mergers and acquisitions from Ropes & Gray LLP for its Hong Kong office where he'll focus on Greater China, a "key region" for the firm, according to the chairman of the firm's executive committee. Peng Yu has extensive experience and recognition in the market, according to Kirkland's Monday announcement. He acts for clients on a wide range of transactions, including buyouts, growth capital investments, divestitures, joint ventures, private investments in public equity, and take-privates, or when a private equity entity acquires the stock of a publicly traded corporation....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS