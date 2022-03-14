Fintech's $2.5B Deal Latest De-SPAC Axed Over Foggy Market

By Benjamin Horney (March 14, 2022, 2:55 PM EDT) -- The planned $2.5 billion special purpose acquisition company merger featuring Indonesian digital credit startup Kredivo has been canceled because of turbulence in the public markets, the companies said Monday, continuing the trend of de-SPAC deals being terminated over market uncertainty. The transaction, initially unveiled Aug. 2, was set to see Kredivo combine with VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II, a SPAC backed by Chicago-based investment firm Victory Park Capital Advisors LLC. Kredivo is operated by parent company FinAccel, a Singapore-based fintech company backed by the likes of Mirae Asset Global Investments and Square Peg Capital. The de-SPAC, which is the term for...

