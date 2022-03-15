Goldberg Segalla Adds Partner To Enviro Law Group In Philly

By James Boyle (March 15, 2022, 4:01 PM EDT) -- An attorney with more than 20 years experience with toxic tort litigation has joined Goldberg Segalla LLP's Philadelphia office. Kelly M. Skinner has been welcomed to Goldberg Segalla as a partner in the toxic tort and environmental law group, the firm recently announced. Skinner told Law360 in emailed comments Tuesday that she has known a number of attorneys at Goldberg Segalla, and their talent and professionalism was a "compelling factor" for her decision to move. "Goldberg Segalla is committed to a culture of teamwork and diversity," Skinner said in her response. "This commitment permeates all levels of the firm, resulting in...

