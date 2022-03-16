Holland & Knight Adds Commercial Finance Atty In DC

By Jack Rodgers (March 16, 2022, 3:42 PM EDT) -- Holland & Knight LLP has added an attorney to its corporate, private equity and mergers and acquisitions practice in Washington, the firm said Monday. David Valeck is joining the firm as a partner, and his practice centers around commercial finance issues with a focus on debt financing transactions in relation to the leveraged buyouts of private equity funds, the firm said. He spent the last 16 years as an Arnold & Porter partner, according to his LinkedIn profile. In an interview with Law360 Wednesday, Valeck said his decision to join Holland & Knight spurred from his interactions working across the table from...

