Holland & Knight Adds Tax Partner In New York

By Michael Nunes (March 14, 2022, 5:55 PM EDT) -- Holland & Knight LLP has added a partner in its New York City office who has experience in federal and state and local tax planning, the firm announced Monday. John Wertz is joining Holland & Knight as a partner, after previously working as a director of PwC and serving as senior management and tax counsel at Viacom. He has experience advising clients on federal and state and local tax controversies and tax planning as well as state tax legislative work. "This is an opportunity to bring to Holland & Knight a practice and develop it and grow it on a national...

