Davis Polk Says Ex-Atty Still Has No Evidence Of Race Bias

By Rachel Scharf (March 14, 2022, 3:16 PM EDT) -- The latest round of briefing in a Black former Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP associate's job discrimination lawsuit has not revealed a "shred of evidence" that he was pushed out for raising concerns about race and diversity, the firm has told a Manhattan federal judge. Davis Polk and a group of its partners doubled down Friday on their December bid for summary judgment against Kaloma Cardwell, saying his opposition filing — which had to be resubmitted after U.S. District Judge Gregory H. Woods berated him for it being overly long — does nothing to save the doomed 2019 race bias suit. "Years after...

