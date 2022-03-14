Neurim Fights For UK Licensee Rights In Circadin Appeal

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (March 14, 2022, 5:18 PM GMT) -- Neurim Pharmaceuticals asked the Court of Appeal on Monday to overturn a decision banning its U.K. licensee from bringing a lawsuit against generic drugmaker Mylan as part of an ongoing dispute over the patent for an insomnia medication. Neurim Pharmaceuticals (1991) Ltd. told the appeals court that the High Court was wrong to decide that Flynn Pharma Ltd. is not an exclusive licensee of its patent over an insomnia medication using melatonin, which it sells under the brand name Circadin. This meant that Flynn could not bring a patent infringement lawsuit about Circadin in the U.K. But Justin Turner QC of...

