Ill. Court Reporter's Discrimination Claims Can Move Forward

By Celeste Bott (March 14, 2022, 8:11 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has declined to end most of the claims in a woman's suit alleging she was fired from the Cook County's court reporter office in retaliation for reporting that she was sexually harassed by two sheriff's deputies while working in the Skokie, Illinois, courthouse. U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman on Friday did grant summary judgment ending court reporter Helen Miller's claim that the office failed to accommodate her post-traumatic stress disorder after the alleged harassment by effectively denying her requested three months of leave when it terminated her two weeks into that leave, saying the essence of that claim is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS