Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Resumes Pa. School District's Mask-Optional Plan

By Matthew Santoni (March 14, 2022, 5:56 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge dissolved her court-ordered school mask mandate, finding Monday that decreased COVID-19 transmission and relaxed orders from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention undermined parents in the Perkiomen Valley School District who claimed dropping masks would put children with disabilities at risk.

U.S. District Judge Wendy Beetlestone lifted the preliminary injunction that was keeping the Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, school district from lifting its mask restrictions, ruling that as COVID-19 levels in the county fell and the CDC said masking was no longer necessary outside areas with "high" levels of new cases, the parents were no longer likely...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!