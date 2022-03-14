Judge Resumes Pa. School District's Mask-Optional Plan

By Matthew Santoni (March 14, 2022, 5:56 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge dissolved her court-ordered school mask mandate, finding Monday that decreased COVID-19 transmission and relaxed orders from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention undermined parents in the Perkiomen Valley School District who claimed dropping masks would put children with disabilities at risk. U.S. District Judge Wendy Beetlestone lifted the preliminary injunction that was keeping the Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, school district from lifting its mask restrictions, ruling that as COVID-19 levels in the county fell and the CDC said masking was no longer necessary outside areas with "high" levels of new cases, the parents were no longer likely...

