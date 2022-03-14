Ga. Smoke Shops Say Local DA Wrong On Delta-8's Legality

By Morgan Conley (March 14, 2022, 7:27 PM EDT) -- Two Georgia smoke shops are accusing an Atlanta-area district attorney of wrongfully arresting and prosecuting sellers of hemp-derived products that contain the psychoactive compounds Delta-8 and Delta-10 despite claims that the two chemicals are legal under state and federal law. Sass Group LLC and Great Vape LLC want a Georgia state court to immediately bar Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson and her office from arresting and prosecuting businesses that stock their shelves with products containing Delta-8 and Delta-10 and to declare the products that contain hemp-derived cannabinoids are legal for sale in Georgia. In their complaint Thursday, the two smoke shops told a Fulton...

