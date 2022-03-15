Senate Confirms 1st Black Woman To Lead OMB

By Stephen Cooper (March 15, 2022, 6:17 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate on Tuesday confirmed the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, an independent agency with a $116 million budget and more than 500 employees tasked with overseeing the operations of the federal government. Senate lawmakers cleared Shalanda Young by a 61-31 vote to lead the Cabinet-level agency, which is responsible for preparing the president's annual budget, reviewing federal regulations and finances, coordinating legislative testimony and clearing presidential executive orders. In her short tenure as acting OMB director, Young has already guided implementation of the bipartisan infrastructure bill signed into law last year and helped...

