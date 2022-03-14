Peruvian Produce Exporter Pulls $450M IPO As Listings Cool

By Tom Zanki (March 14, 2022, 4:03 PM EDT) -- Peruvian produce supplier Camposol Holding PLC on Monday withdrew its filing for an estimated $450 million initial public offering amid a cold spell for the IPO market, marking the second time it has pulled an IPO filing in the last four years. Lima-based Camposol, which submitted plans to go public last April, told the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it has "determined not to pursue the contemplated public offering at this time" in a filing signed by CEO Jose Antonio Gomez. Messages to company officials seeking further comment were not immediately returned on Monday. Camposol's withdrawal comes during a cold...

