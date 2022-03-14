Ore. Lender Sues Cannabis Distributor Over Unpaid Loan

By Katryna Perera (March 14, 2022, 6:33 PM EDT) -- A unit of Bespoke Financial LLC has sued an Oregon-based cannabis seller in California state court alleging breach of contract claims, saying the seller owes it a debt totaling more than $276,000 and counting. The entity BF OR LLC, a licensed commercial lender that focuses on the cannabis industry, filed its complaint against Odyssey Distribution LLC and its CEO Gabriel Cross on March 9, claiming that Odyssey has refused to pay the money it owes BF under a loan agreement that the parties entered into. According to the complaint, on March 31, 2021, BF and Odyssey entered into a "Payables Servicing...

