Ropes & Gray Adds New Co-Lead For Securitization Practice

By Ryan Harroff (March 23, 2022, 5:54 PM EDT) -- Ropes & Gray LLP has hired a whole business deal and securitization practice veteran from Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP as a partner to co-lead the firm's securitization practice in its New York office. Christopher Poggi will join fellow partner Patricia Lynch to jointly lead Ropes & Gray's securitization practice and advise the firm's clients on whole business deals and other complex financing arrangements. He comes with experience advising private equity firms on the securitization of music and film catalogs as well as various whole business deals, including Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division's recent purchase of the Zaxby's chicken...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS