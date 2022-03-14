Fed. Circ. Was Right To Deny Amgen IP 'Gambit,' Justices Told

By Dani Kass (March 14, 2022, 9:50 PM EDT) -- Sanofi and Regeneron on Monday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to turn away Amgen's petition regarding when antibody-based patents are enabled, saying Amgen's bid to overly expand its patent rights over a certain class of cholesterol drugs was a rightfully rejected "gambit." Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. — whose cholesterol drug Pralent directly competes with Amgen Inc.'s Repatha — said the Federal Circuit rightfully required that Amgen's patents clearly define their boundaries under Section 112 of the Patent Act, rather than claiming millions of amino acid combinations that the company had yet to pin down. In this dispute, Amgen said antibodies...

