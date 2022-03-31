Caviar Purveyor Sues Daily Mail Over Labeling Story

By Silvia Martelli (March 31, 2022, 5:25 PM BST) -- A well-known U.K. caviar company has accused The Daily Mail and its website of defaming it by publishing an article that alleged it lied about the quality and origins of its product. In a newly-public High Court claim filed March 2, L&J King Ltd., which trades as King's Fine Food, accused the newspaper and its website Mail Online of damaging its reputation by alleging that it labeled "cheap hybrid caviar from a Belgian fish farm as luxury rare sturgeon eggs from Russia." The article, which was published in August 2021, wrongly made it sound like there were "strong grounds" to suspect...

