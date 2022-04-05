Reinsurers Sue AmTrust To Cap Costs Under Syndicate Deal

By Silvia Martelli (April 5, 2022, 6:45 PM BST) -- Two reinsurers have sued AmTrust in an attempt to cap at £1 million ($1.3 million) a range of expenses they are required to pay after they acquired the insurer's economic interests in a Lloyd's Syndicate. Premia Reinsurance Ltd. and Arch Reinsurance Ltd. asked for a declaration that a £1 million cap contained in an expenses clause of their reinsurance agreement with AmTrust International Insurance Ltd. applies to expenses they have to cover for the insurer, according to a High Court claim filed March 2 that has recently been made public. The two reinsurers reached a deal with AmTrust in 2019 to acquire...

