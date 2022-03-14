Federal Govt. Beats Alaska's Land Use Suit

By Joyce Hanson (March 14, 2022, 10:39 PM EDT) -- An Alaska federal judge has granted the U.S. government's motion to toss a state suit accusing it of illegally delaying the reopening of public lands to mining and mineral exploration, saying a recent Bureau of Land Management deadline extension doesn't mark the end of the BLM's decision-making process. U.S. Judge H. Russel Holland granted the motion to throw out Alaska's suit on Monday, saying officials at the U.S. Department of the Interior and the department's BLM are within their rights to extend until April 2023 their decision on opening lands under several public land orders. The judge dismissed the state's complaint without prejudice...

