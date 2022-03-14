NJ US Atty Touts Diversity Of New 30-Person Leadership Team

By Nick Muscavage (March 14, 2022, 4:45 PM EDT) -- Philip R. Sellinger, the U.S. attorney for the District of New Jersey, on Monday announced a slate of women and diverse attorneys to leadership roles, making his team "the most diverse in the history of the office," according to his office. They include 13 women and seven people of diverse backgrounds, including Vikas Khanna, who was selected to serve as first assistant U.S. attorney, the second-in-command of the office. Khanna, who was previously an assistant U.S. attorney for eight years, is rejoining the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey after leaving in 2019 to work as a partner...

