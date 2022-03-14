ENRC Drops Libel Suit Against Financial Times And Journalist

By Richard Crump (March 14, 2022, 7:32 PM GMT) -- Eurasian Natural Resources Corp. said Monday that it has dropped its libel claim against the Financial Times and one of its journalists over articles published in the newspaper based on a book detailing the links between dirty money and Britain. The Kazakh mining company decided to drop its claim after a High Court judge dismissed a separate lawsuit against FT investigative journalist Tom Burgis and publisher HarperCollins over his 2020 book, "Kleptopia: How Dirty Money Is Conquering the World." ENRC had sued Burgis, HarperCollins and the FT over reporting that the company claimed suggested it was involved in the deaths of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS