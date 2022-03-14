Patent Owner Targets Funder Over $203M Samsung Award

By Caroline Simson (March 14, 2022, 10:38 PM EDT) -- A semiconductor technology patent owner's suit accusing an entity it created to monetize the patent of improperly diverting to a litigation funder money from a $203 million damages award issued against Samsung has been removed to Wisconsin federal court. The patent owner, a national research university established by the South Korean government called the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, sued Paulina Funding Co. LLC in Wisconsin state court earlier this month, alleging that KIP Co. Ltd. was improperly diverting millions of dollars to the funder. Paulina, which had funded the litigation against Samsung, removed the Institute's lawsuit to federal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS