Failed Caribbean Resort's Creditors Lose Priority Bid To Bank

By Silvia Martelli (March 14, 2022, 7:03 PM GMT) -- The Judicial Committee of the Privy Council ruled Monday that creditors of a failed villa resort in St. Lucia do not have priority over a bank that lent $5 million for the development of the liquidated project. The highest court for certain Commonwealth countries dismissed an appeal from the purchasers of villas left incomplete or entirely unbuilt, who had begun making stage payments for the properties, finding that they cannot be ranked first among the creditors of the collapsed project on the Caribbean island. The committee agreed with a 2018 ruling from the Court of Appeal of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court...

